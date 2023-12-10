Sunday, December 10, 2023 – A woman has been forced to involve the police after she had a strange experience when she booked a ride.

The X user explained that she booked the ride from one of the popular ride-hailing apps and she got a female driver.

She then got a notification that her driver had arrived. When she went outside, she saw a female driver in a car wearing sunglasses.

However, she noticed the car was different and when she asked, the driver claimed her Toyota Matrix — the car showing on the app — was at the mechanic’s and she’s the same driver on the app. The driver told the woman she was there to pick her up.

Before the customer could enter the car, she saw a Toyota Matrix pull up with a female driver wearing sunglesses. Her car was the right model and had the right plate number detailed on the app.

When she entered the Toyota Matrix and explained everything to the driver, she said she was confused too.

The customer said that she got news that as soon as she left with the driver in the Matrix, the other driver left without picking the passenger she claimed to have come for.

Other X users explained that the first woman was probably a kidnapper who is monitoring her app.

The ride-hailing app customer said she has now reported the case to the police.