Saturday, December 30, 2023 – A young woman has shared her mother’s reaction to a photo she took.
The woman was a guest at a wedding when she snapped herself and sent a photo to her mum.
However, her mother was not pleased that her cleavage was on display and a voice note shows her mum praying against every “wicked” spirit of “nakedness” and “open breast”.
See below.
