Sunday, December 17, 2023 – A lady called Dimma has revealed that her love for someone died when she paid him a visit and witnessed his father running errands while he and his grownup siblings were watching TV and pressing their phones.

“I visited one time and their dad was the one going to buy water, gas, & wash car all in one day, while his 4 grownup children were seated watching TV/pressing phone. I ran & never came back. It was a red billboard for me,” she wrote on Saturday.