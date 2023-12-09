Friday, December 08, 2023 – A lady has narrated how her fibroid which shrunk doubled in size after she started retouching her hair with relaxer again after years of being natural.

@RaeBeaute in a tweet she shared, stated that she knows her new fibroid is connected to her using relaxer again.

She tweeted;

“Started relaxing my hair again after years of being natural and the fibroids that shrunk have doubled in size and new ones have popped up. I know the two are connected. My first time relaxing my hair after 6 years of being natural was the day before the renaissance concert, may 28th.”