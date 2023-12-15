Friday, 15 December 2023 – A young lady is happily married to a white man old enough to be her grandfather and she is not afraid to let the world know that.

She posted cute photos getting mushy with her elderly lover and wished her fans a happy festive season.

They were rocking matching pants and sweatshirts.

The man was all smiles as they posed for the studio photos.

The photos have since gone viral and sparked reactions among X users, with many people wondering whether their love is genuine.

“The man is old and the girl is planning for the future. I’m sure they already married in community of property, ‘’ an X user wrote.

” Money and inheritance is the true beauty,’’ another user added.

” He is a lucky guy he found someone to change his diaper,’’ wrote another user.

See photos and reactions.

