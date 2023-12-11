Monday, December 10, 2023 – East African Community Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza found herself on the receiving end on Saturday after being heckled in Kitui Central while attempting to defend the government regarding the high cost of living.

The Cabinet Secretary, who was attending the burial of a former radio presenter, informed the residents that President William Ruto had implemented measures to address the situation, including policies aimed at improving the country’s economic situation.

However, her speech was met with a hostile reception as the crowd booed her, claiming that the government had failed them.

The angry residents booed Malonza, accusing her of attempting to defend the indefensible.

”The cost of living is currently high and the President knows about it and that is why he is trying hard, he has even travelled to Europe, and he has looked for funds.

“The good thing is that our development partners have advanced the money to us, which will alleviate the situation because we found empty coffers,” she added.

Throughout her speech, the CS experienced a difficult time as the residents refused to accept or listen to what she was saying.

CS Malonza also justified Ruto’s foreign trips, stating that they are necessary because the president is engaging with development partners to secure support.

”He is trying his best to ensure the cost of living comes down and that is the reason why you are seeing him looking for money to save the economy,” she stated.

Malonza also claimed that the tax measures introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration are good for the country since they will correct the economic situation over the long term.

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries have recently faced hostile receptions, even in their political strongholds, when attempting to defend government policies.

For instance, Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in Bomet on November 19 during a church service attended by Ruto.

The Energy CS was heckled, which led to him cutting short his speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST