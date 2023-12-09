Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has threatened to lead protests that could paralyze the operations of President William Ruto’s government.

This follows delays in the disbursement of salaries, with the government claiming it is broke.

Cherargei expressed disappointment over the laxity of National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u in disbursing salaries.

He lamented about the state of their staff, who have yet to receive their payments.

The UDA Senator cited the shame they experience when they encounter their unpaid staff.

“When our drivers drive us when hungry, they might go off the road and cause accidents. I doubt if you will sit pretty because we will give your number to our workers so that they can call and you can explain the situation to them. Vitu kwa ground ni different, sir,” he stated.

“Some of them have school fees, medical bills, and rent. You can imagine walking to your office to face your staff, who have not been paid for office operations, in these tough economic times. We must be serious,” he lamented.

The legislator added that the delay might lead to the auctioning of their office furniture because of overdue rent payments.

“Salaries have not been paid for our workers. Our landlords are closing our county offices across the 47 counties. Mr. Speaker, there is no money virtually. The service providers want to auction the Senate furniture that has been put in most of our offices,” cried Cherargei.

