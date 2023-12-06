Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – A youthful South African jackpot winner known as Skomota has been balling hard in the city after winning a whopping 3 million Rands (Approximately Ksh 23 million).

He hops from one club to another to blow his money with beautiful ladies.

In this latest video, he is seen surrounded by a bevy of beauties as he indulges in alcohol in a club.

The table is full of drinks, proof that money is not a problem for him at the moment.

He is also seen getting mushy with one of the ladies as the rest of the ladies cheer them.

He kisses the pretty lass as they enjoy the night.

Skomota’s lavish lifestyle has been a subject of discussion on social media.

Some people predict that he might end up a pauper after squandering the money he won.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.