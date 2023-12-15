Friday, December 15, 2023 – Kris Jenner’s former personal assistant is spilling the beans about what it was like working for the Kardashian/ Jenner family.

Madeline ‘Maddie’ Steitz shared the details in a TikTok video on Tuesday, December 12.

She said:”One thing I do not miss about no longer being Kris Jenner’s personal assistant is how much time I spent thinking about the Kardashians.”

“Like, I would literally have nightmares about all the Kardashians because I just couldn’t stop thinking about them all the time,” she continued, adding, “But that’s just part of being a personal assistant.”

Maddie worked for Kris from February through April 2022 before leaving to start her own business.

Maddie added that she can’t reveal much about her time with the famous family due to the non-disclosure agreement she signed.

One fan asked, “How long until the NDA expires before we can hear the tea?”

Maddie replied in a follow-up video, “It doesn’t expire.”

She later explained, “I can’t really imagine a personal assistant role without an NDA needed. You have to have access to so much info that no matter if it’s a celebrity or not, privacy is a super important part of the job.”

In another video, she revealed the lengths she went to in order to fit in with Kris and her family’s luxury lifestyle.

“Something kind of funny I learned from being Kris Jenner’s assistant was how to pronounce designers’ names,” Maddie recalled.

“Before working for Kris, I liked fashion and style but not designer [stuff] — I’m from a really small town and never really had a lot of money. So, I literally had to study designer names, I had like a whole PowerPoint saved. I had to learn how to not sound like an idiot when saying Versace and Gucci and Goyard,” she explained.

Kris has not responded to Maddie’s comments about working for her, but daughter Khloé Kardashian did.

Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a group text where they were discussing the former assistant’s claims with friends and brother Rob Kardashian asked, “Mom, did she really work for you?”

Khloé wrote in the chat, “Who is this?” as others in the chat wondered the same thing.