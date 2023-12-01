Friday, December 1, 2023 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has written to the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) requesting the agency to suspend the trading licenses and pay bill numbers of SportPesa and Finix.

KRA wrote to BCLB on November 8, several weeks after a directive from the Kakamega High Court instructed the companies not to remit the 12.5% tax on betting stakes.

The court’s ruling provided momentary respite for SportPesa and Finix punters but set the stage for a looming conflict between the two companies and the taxman.

“Both taxpayers have not complied with the court order despite our reminders dated September 29, 2023.

KRA noted it contested the directive from the Kakamega High Court, and subsequent orders were issued mandating the companies to allocate provisions for the excise tax for August.

“We hereby request you to kindly but urgently suspend all trading licenses and pay bill numbers for SportPesa and Finix until further notice,” Weldon Ngeno, the commissioner for domestic taxes told BCLB.

