Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have shared a first look of their baby boy, Rocky, in sweet family holiday photos.

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, posted the first pictures of her 7 weeks old baby boy, Rocky Thirteen.

In the images, the couple, both dressed in black, were pictured holding their son.

The Lemme co-founder, who welcomed the little one last month in November with the Blink-182 drummer, 48, also shared a snap of her breastfeeding her baby, with the caption “ROCKY.

Kardashian Barker has three other children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick- Penelope Scotland, 11, Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13.

Barker, 48, is also a parent to daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler.