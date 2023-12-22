Friday, December 22, 2023 – Singer KizzDaniel has disclosed the response he will give if an ex ever reaches out to him professing love.
An X user had posed a question on the app. He asked;
‘If an ex reaches out to you and says ’’Baby, I still love you’ What would be your response?”
Responding, Kizz Daniel said
‘Who dey pay for your wig and handbag now?!’
