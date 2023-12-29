Friday, December 29, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has been exposed after she lied to her fiancé that she was going to Coast over Christmas for an urgent job, only for him to find out that she had gone to do porn business and prostitution.

The lady joined other sex workers in Mombasa for a live Stripchat session where they entertained online users while naked.

The heartbroken man happened to come across his fiance’s strip chat account.

He was not aware that he was dating an online sex worker.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.