Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A middle-aged man from Kitale, Trans Zoia County, attacked his mother-in-law with a knife and stabbed her multiple times, for allegedly allowing her daughter to travel to Saudi Arabia for work.

The enraged man was against the lady’s travel to Saudi Arabia, prompting him to confront her mother.

A scuffle ensued and in the process, he stabbed her and fled.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Irate villagers launched a manhunt for the young man and caught him days after his mother-in-law was buried.

They beat him senselessly and lynched him next to his mother-in-law’s grave.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.