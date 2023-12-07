Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, has thanked President William Ruto for approving Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) project ideas during his tour to India.

During his two-day visit to India, Ruto endorsed the ambitious project concepts presented by the LREB delegation, aimed at bolstering transportation infrastructure, facilitating trade, and fostering economic growth across the regions.

Nyong’o said the trip would strengthen the economic ties between the counties in the region and the Indian government.

“Great milestone. As the Lake Region Economic Bloc Chairperson, I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to H.E. William Samoei Ruto following his trip to India with colleague LREB Governors led by Siaya Governor H.E. James Orengo.

“The visit is to further collaboration on LREB inter-county railway and solar projects and other infrastructure initiatives,” Nyong’o said.

He also praised Srinivasa Raju Gannavarapu, CEO of Procorp Enertech Private Limited, for expressing interest in investing in the LREB counties.

“Much appreciation to Dr. Srinivasa Raju Gannavarapu, CEO, of Procorp Enertech Private Limited, who has shown interest in investing in LREB counties,” Nyong’o noted

The Kenyan DAILY POST