Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – A 27-year-old woman, Faith Nyanchama, is standing trial for attempted murder in Kenya.

She has been accused of trying to kill one Filbert Nzoyisaba on December 2, 2023.

It is alleged that the man broke into Faith’s house in Nairobi’s Kaloleni Estate at 2 am on the fateful day.

Nyanchama, who is also a widow, revealed to the police that she was woken up by a big bang at the door and before she could find out what was going on, Nzoyisaba had already gained entry into the house.

Faith stabbed the man twice on the head and in the abdomen.

She later threw the knife away and then took her child and ran to the nearest police station to report the incident.

She told the court that the man, Filbert Nzoyisaba who forcefully gained entry into her house was a total stranger to her hence prompting her reaction.

Police who arrived at the scene after the report detained her after they were unable to find the weapon used.

The neighbours rushed the man to the nearest hospital.

Nzoyisaba’s brother rushed to the scene and found his brother was already at the hospital and had since been transferred to Mama Lucy Hospital for further treatment.

Faith denied the charges while appearing before Makadara Law Court principal magistrate Irene Gichobi and has been released on a 300,000 shillings cash bail.

Police are yet to record statements from Filbert Nzoyisaba, as he is still unable to talk.

Meanwhile, pictures of his wound will be used as exhibits in the murder trial by the prosecution.

The matter will be heard on January 9th 2024.