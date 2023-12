Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – A Ghanaian man, Michael Houston, who recently married his two girlfriends same day has defended his action.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Michael questioned those criticizing him for making a personal choice, asking if they want him to marry one girlfriend and break up with the other.

He also pointed out that King Solomon in the Bible married 700 wives and had 300 concubines.

“For the sake of my followers out there i will do a little explanation, I got married to these two beautiful women Adepa Fel Houston and Deejah Houston, and the country went berserk because people couldn’t understand how i made that happen, with many ridiculing the whole show,” he wrote.

Well what y’all didn’t know was, i had two different engagements seperately at each respective family house, all customary rights for marriage was done to the very last note. We had mini ceremonies with religious leaders blessing the unions.

Then I decided to have a grand one which i made public to announce to the world that my home is now blessed with two queens.

Little did i know i will be labeled as a man who didn’t respect women. How do i spend a fortune to disrespect a woman by marrying them?? So society wanted us to keep dating and when pregancy comes, we abort to avoid being stigmatized as born 1’s with no marriage?? Or society wanted me to choose one and break the other ones heart when these two beautiful women have supported me throughout.

There was this one time, my business hit rock bottom with the biggest recession i had ever seen, i almost sold some of my properties but these two came together, gathered their savings and borrowed some from other people to help me push my business back to the top. No way in hell will i be able to live with my self if i had to choose one.

At the end of the day we made a choice to live as a family under the blessings of our family and the instructions of God.

Yeah you can label it as polygamy and what not, but where in the bible did God frown upon it? There are religions that don’t marry or have sexual activity and they don’t ridicule those that get married right?

Abraham, the man God said HE will curse if you curse him and bless if you bless him, married his half sister right?? The one man who God gave wisdom and considered the wisest man ever lived, married 700 wives and had 300 concubines right. Moses who brought us the 10 commandments had two wives right?

Jesus never even married right so technically as Christian and followers of christ we should have been obligated not to get married right. I can go on and on with these theories but i know it won’t convince certain people who are hell-bent on disagreeing to it to protect either their beliefs or a certain way of life they deem normal.

I lost many friends due to this marriage and made even more friends after, i am way more than capable of maintaining and making my wives happy and i seek no validation from anyone. Its my choice and their choice. if you are capable and want to make such a choice too, then shoot at it. If not then do what your strength can. I am done explaining, God bless you all and a merry Christmas.