Friday, December 01, 2023 – King Charles will never strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles despite the problems they are causing to the Royal Family, a new report claims.

There have been repeated calls since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex acrimoniously quit as working royals for firstly the late Queen Elizabeth – and now King Charles to formally sever ties with the couple by taking away the honorary titles they were given on marriage.

But one insider who knows the king well says he is ‘not a punitive man’ and would ‘never want to humiliate’ his son and daughter-in-law, according to Mail Online.

Although Buckingham Palace is ‘considering all options’ as a result of the latest furore, sources insist that downgrading them as Duke and Duchess of Sussex is simply not on the table.

‘That is just something that would not be considered,’ they stressed.

The late Queen previously stripped her grandson and his wife of their HRH titles, insisting they could not use them in their new commercial working lives.