Monday, December 04, 2023 – American model and mother of five, Kimora Lee Simmons has thanked firefighters who “quite possibly saved [the] lives” of her family members over the weekend.

Kimora who was previously married to Record label executive, Russell Simmons took to Social media on Sunday to reveal her house “caught fire” before first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) came to the rescue.

“My house caught fire. The kids and I are all fine,” Simmons wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a snap of four people investigating her smoke-filled fireplace.

“I cannot express the deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders and units that attended to us for many hours today and quite possibly saved our lives,” she continued. “THANK YOU!❤️🥺.”

The TV personality, 48, shared two additional snaps of the firefighters standing in what appeared to be her living room.

The carpet was rolled back and debris was scattered on the floor in front of her fireplace.

She shares her daughters Ming, 23, and Aoki, 21, with ex-husband Russell Simmons, her son Kenzo, 14, with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe, 8, with estranged second husband Tim Leissner.

She also welcomed her son Gary, 10, via adoption in 2020.