Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has done the unthinkable. This is after he banned President William Ruto and his entire government from attending meetings in Mt. Kenya due to their constant lies at the expense of Kenyans.

Speaking at Ruiru Stadium over the weekend, Kabogo decried a harsh economic situation which had crippled activities in the region.

Kabogo lamented that the decision to increase fuel prices past Ksh200 had affected every other sector in the country yet Mt Kenya leaders were quiet.

In a notice, Kabogo asked all leaders associated with UDA to keep off public events in the region until they address Ruto over the cost of living.

“They have increased fuel prices which have had a ripple effect on everything else, from medicine to food and other important needs. Yet you have an MP here in Ruiru, next to him is Kimani Ichung’wa of Kikuyu. We are giving them a notice to keep off public meetings,” Kabogo stated.

“Let them know we are angry and if the price of fuel does not come down, we will work to send them home before their term expires. The people of Kenya are angry,” he added amidst cheers from the crowd.

During the event, Kabogo directed the crowd to not listen to any other leader from the Kenya Kwanza regime because of the high taxes imposed on them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST