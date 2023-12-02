Saturday, December 2, 2023 – It seems all is not well within Kenya Kwanza after it emerged that most legislators are not happy with President William Ruto.

So dire is the situation that MPs have started abandoning Ruto after feeling cheated.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s Economic Advisor, David Ndii, lifted the lid on why most MPs elected under the Kenya Kwanza umbrella were increasingly frustrated with the Head of State.

Ndii, who acts as the Chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, claimed that MPs were exhibiting frustration due to lack of government tenders.

The economist made the remarks at a time when several members of the ruling UDA have publicly questioned decisions and policies initiated by the Head of State.

According to Ndii, Ruto made it difficult for politicians to award themselves tenders illegally, hence the animosity.

“We have a bewildered lot of tenderpreneur generation MPs who thought Kenya Kwanza win was back to good old skyteam days when they would walk into a ministry, walk out with a project, walk into a parastatal walk out with a tender,” Ndii alleged.

“They are about to get much-needed character development.”

Ndii’s remarks were made days after Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, elected under the UDA ticket, regretted voting for Ruto.

“I am a member of UDA, and I regret why I chose it, and it may even cost me a place in heaven, I pray for forgiveness from God,” the MP regretted supporting Ruto.

Moroto claimed that he was frustrated by the President for his failure to fulfill his promises, including dealing with insecurity in the North Rift region.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who campaigned for Ruto in the August 2022 elections on November 15, also called him out for unkept promises.

The MP noted that Ruto was struggling to lower the cost of living and further accused him of neglecting the needs of voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST