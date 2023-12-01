Friday, December 1, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah, has criticized Kenyans who are opposed to the privatization of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Ichungwah said opponents of the privatisation programme lack the financial knowledge to understand its value.

“I have seen in the media a lot of talks. When I spoke about someone being financially illiterate, they took offence, but when you are illiterate, you are,” Ichung’wah said.

The Kikuyu lawmaker argued that most people opposing the government’s plan are ignorant of the recently passed privatisation laws. Ichung’wah stated that the law makes it clear under which circumstances the government can privatise its assets and what procedure to follow.

“I have many, many people saying how the government is selling off assets. Ignorant people are not looking at the privatisation act that we passed here a few months ago, and that act now makes it very clear how the government will divest from investments it had made in the past, whether through an initial public offering or joint venture with private investors,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST