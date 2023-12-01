Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Nick Cannon is defending Beyonce after she was compared to and accused of copying his ex, Kim Kardashian.

After social media users criticized Beyonce’s “Renaissance” film premiere look on Saturday, Nov. 25, claiming she was trying to “look like a white woman” and resemble Kim Kardashian, Cannon came to her defense.

“Kim Kardashian want[s] to look like Beyoncé,” the rapper, 43, said on the “Daily Cannon Show”.

He doubled down, adding that Kardashian — his ex — “wishes she looked like that.”

Cannon went on to say that Beyoncé, 42, has “look[ed] the same since she was 16.”

The “All That” alum concluded by calling haters “out of [their] f–king mind.”

While co-hosts Courtney Bee and Abby De La Rosa agreed with Cannon, Mason Moussette said she could see the similarities in side-by-side snaps of Beyoncé and Kardashian at “the right distance.”

Bee, 26, disagreed, chiming in that hateful comments stemmed from “the lighting” and “white people saying all black people look the same.”