Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Kikuyus may be regretting not listening to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after it emerged that President William Ruto shortchanged Mt. Kenya counties in the allocation of the Equalization Fund.

Data from the National Assembly shows Mt. Kenya region received the least amount from the Equalization Fund for the financial year ending June 2024 even as politicians from the region continue to fight for the one-man one-shilling funding model, which they rejected during Uhuru’s time.

The equalization fund disbursed by the National Government is meant to provide basic services to marginalized areas to be at par with other regions in Kenya.

In total, 34 counties were identified to receive the funding, which will be channelled toward the provision of water, roads, health facilities, and electricity.

Only Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru and Tharaka Nithi from 11 Mt Kenya made the list of beneficiaries.

Additionally, the selected Mt Kenya Counties, except Laikipia, received far fewer amounts compared to other counties.

Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru and Tharaka Nithi received Ksh126 million, Ksh31 million, Ksh6 million, Ksh6 million, and Ksh46 million, respectively.

Murang’a was the only Mt Kenya county from the defunct central province to receive the equalization fund.

This was in contrast to most counties in North Eastern and Rift Valley regions which received amounts to the tune of billions.

For example, Turkana received Ksh1.2 billion while West Pokot has been given Ksh1 billion for development projects.

Other counties that reaped big include; Narok (Ksh812 million), Mandera (Ksh793 million), Wajir (768 million), Samburu (683 million), Garissa (Ksh663 million), and Baringo (Ksh626 million).

Coastal counties also benefited from the kitty, with only Mombasa missing out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST