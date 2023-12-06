Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Kiddwaya has thrown shade at all the women he dated in the past.
The Big Brother reality star posed for a photograph with Rubi Rose, an American rapper, songwriter, and model.
In the caption, Kiddwaya, who dated Erica Nlewedim during their time in the Big Brother show, wrote:
“She cuter than all my ex’s (sic).”
