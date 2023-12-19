Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – The decision by the government to sell the Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC) has generated a heated conversation among Kenyans with some supporting it and others opposing it.

Some of those opposing it say KICC should not be sold because it is a symbol of national identity and also a national security threat if sold.

However, President William Ruto on Sunday said KICC which is worth Sh 30 billion is being sold so that it can generate Sh 3 billion annually in revenue unlike currently where it collects only 25 million annually

“Do you know how much money we should be making from KICC if it’s worth Sh 30 billion? Even nominally we should be getting Sh 3 billion a year. How much are we getting Sh 29 million,” Ruto said.

Ruto said this despite an Auditor General report that valued KICC at Sh 6.25 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST