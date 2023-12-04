Monday, December 4, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale may never set foot in his constituency again.

This is after Governor Fernandes Barasa incited Kakamega residents against him.

Addressing a church service in Navakholo Sub-County, Barasa accused the latter of costing him Ksh1 billion in development money.

According to Barasa, Khalwale went against the Commission on Revenue Allocation which had allocated all counties Ksh407 billion.

He further explained that the Senator’s decision to shoot down the proposal to increase funding for the counties during a Senate vote cost the counties Ksh22 billion.

“We support development and the work of devolution is to bring development. Senators, you must support devolution. You are the defenders of devolution and we want our senators to stand for devolution,” he told the congregation.

“Our Senator (Khalwale) blocked money for development from coming here. Ksh22 billion was less than the amount recommended by the Commission on Revenue Allocation. Instead of Ksh407 billion, we were only allocated Ksh385 billion because of Boni Khalwale.”

Kakamega County Government alone reportedly lost Ksh1 billion.

“Because of losing Ksh22 billion, Kakamega county alone lost Ksh1 billion which could have boosted road construction, water, and medicine purchases,” he added.

Khalwale, however, responded with a sarcastic two-word remark to the governor’s lamentations hinting that he was not about to budge into the demand.

“Utajua haujui (you will realise you are mistaken),” Khalwale quote-replied Barasa.

