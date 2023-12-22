Friday, December 22, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has surprised Kenya Kwanza Alliance followers after he admitted that President Willam Rutos’s Government is full of crooks and conmen.

Khalwale’s admission that the Ruto Government is full of criminals began when a netizen told Khalwale that everybody in Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government is a crook.

“Kila mtu kwa hii government ni crook,”’ the netizen identified as Rugut told the Kenya Kwanza legislator.

In a fast response, Khawale did not oppose the notion that Ruto’s Government is full of criminals but accused Rugut of voting for those criminals and crooks in last year’s General Election.

“Since u voted for us crooks, u are collaborators,” Khalwale told Rugut.

Khalwale’s choice of words is a confirmation of what former President Uhuru Kenyatta told Kenyans before last year’s election that if they elect Ruto, his government will be full of thieves, criminals and wash-wash crooks.

