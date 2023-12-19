Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has warned that the Kenyan economy is going to shrink.

In a social media post on his X platform on Tuesday, Ndii accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of creating his legacy through debts at the expense of producers.

Ndii pointed out that Kenyans will have to focus on production amid the struggling economy.

“This economy is going to shrink. The other day someone who deals in high-end cars asked me when I think the economy would turn around. I gave him my honest opinion, told him his line of business was unlikely to recover and he might want to look into a production-oriented sector,” he stated.

The Oxford-trained economist warned businesses depending on the government to prepare for disruptions, saying tenderpreneurs will have to reinvent or close down.

“If you are in a government-facing or dependent business, prepare for disruption. The facilities gaming the NHIF will have to shape up or ship out.

“Most high-end entertainment joints where tenderpreneurs blow 100k a night will have to reinvent or close,” Ndii stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST