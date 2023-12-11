Monday, December 11, 2023 – Kenyans across the political divide have urged Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, to resign due to the persistent power outages that have been affecting the country.

Since President William Ruto came into power, there have been persistent power outages affecting the country, causing disruptions to critical services, including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The first outage was on August 25, followed by a second outage on November 11, during which it took KPLC 12 hours to restore power to most parts of the country.

Kenyans have taken to social media to air their grievances over the frequent power blackouts since the Kenya Kwanza administration came into office.

A majority of Kenyans have demanded the sacking of Chirichir, who is the man in charge of the vital docket.

A section of Kenyans suggested the frequent disruptions showed Chirchir was not competent enough to lead the docket.

Others asked Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to resign over the power outage at JKIA.

