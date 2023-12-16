Saturday, December 16, 2023 – With only a few days left to Christmas, fewer Kenyans living in urban areas are travelling upcountry, owing to the tough economic environment.

Speaking yesterday, Dickson Mbugua, chairman of the Matatu Welfare Association (MWA) and Secretary of the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS), explained that an average of 60 per cent of the normal travel was experienced across major bus stations in the Central Business District (CBD).

He attributed the decline to the high cost of living occasioned by the high fuel prices. Further, he dismissed the latest fuel review where the Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) reduced the prices of petrol, kerosene, and diesel by Ksh5, Ksh4, and Ksh2 respectively.

Alluding to this, he explained that the decline is insignificant as the prices are still above the Ksh200 mark.

“If you increase it consecutively and then decrease it by a small margin, it makes no difference,” he remarked.

“Likewise, the number of people travelling is not a big rush as opposed to other years. It’s 60 per cent of the normal rush that is being experienced now.”

In a bid to cope with the tough times, Mbugua pointed out that the matatu Saccos often acquire a Short-Term Road Service License (RSL) to get a permit to travel long distances.

The Welfare Association chairman stated that the fare rates in most long-distance travel buses had shot up by an average of Ksh500.

“Of course, the fare has gone up. The current drop in prices is insignificant. It has little effect on the consumption. If one used to pay Ksh1,500, currently it’s around Ksh2,000. You have to account it’s one-way traffic as there are no return trips,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST