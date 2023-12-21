Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A lady called Connie Muuru, who became a mother at the age of 14, has shown off her first grandchild as she replies people who mocked her for having a child as a teenager.

“Oh she gave birth at the age of 14 bura,bura,bura…Yes I did and now these are some of the fruits of giving birth early. WHAT A PRICELESS BLESSING? MEET MY FIRST GRANDCHILD…ALMOST MY HEIGHT,” she wrote.

“Each of us has a way of counting their blessings… definitely no one can be blessed the same with the other. Again it depends on what one is seeing or calling a blessing. For sure I am blessed beyond measure…I can’t thank God enough.”