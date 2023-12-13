Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has stated that Kenya will undergo a transformation within the next decade and will be unrecognizable.

He said this while presiding over the official opening of the second annual Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference (KDIC), at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday.

“I am very confident about Kenya and its future. Kenya is going to change; take it from me, 10 years from today, people will come to Kenya and they will not recognise it. We would have transformed this country in a very fundamental way,” Ruto said.

Additionally, the Head of State emphasized the need for intentional and deliberate actions, challenging the country’s leadership to move beyond empty promises.

“All leaders in Kenya know what should be done, but it never gets done; so this time round we are going to be intentional and deliberate because we must do it,” President Ruto stated.

“It is going to take difficult and smart decisions; I promise you we are very well underway in making sure that we change our country,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST