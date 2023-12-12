Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenya will be a visa-free country beginning January next year.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Ruto said from January 1, 2024, anyone in the world will be free to visit Kenya without a visa.

“It is with great pleasure, as President of this extraordinary country to make a historic announcement of the decision of the Government of Kenya,” he said.

“Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country.”

For this reason, he said it shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya.

“To echo the call of the Turkana people to the world: “Tobong’u Lorre!” Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home! This is why, the government has abolished the requirement of visas for all our visitors,” he said.

Ruto further said to implement the new policy, they have developed a new digital platform.

The digital platform will ensure all travelers to Kenya are identified in advance on an electronic platform.

“All travellers will obtain electronic travel authorisation,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST