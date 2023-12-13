Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kenya Moore, is finally a single woman.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” Moore, 52, who has been living in a “bonafide state of separation” from Marc Daly since September 2019, told People magazine in an interview published Tuesday, December 12.

“I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most,” she went on.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn.

“As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

The reality star shares her 4-year-old child with her ex.

She later said the pair weren’t arguing over alimony or child support, but mediation was at a “standstill” while they awaited court processing.

“He’s not asking for anything at this point. It’s just at a standstill, so until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to go on,” she said during the “RHOA” season 14 reunion.

“I’m definitely doing some group dating and have people pursuing me, but nothing serious yet,” she said, clarifying that “group dating” meant she was going “out with some friends.”

Just last month, the “Trois” actress declared she would be single by the New Year.

“I’m saying it right now: I will be single and divorced before 2024,” she said at the event, held in Las Vegas.

“We had a court hearing and then got on the trial calendar, so we’re going to go to trial, and then we got bumped off the trial calendar. I can’t make this stuff up,” she explained.

Moore secretly tied the knot with Daly, a restauranteur in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, together in November 2018.