Friday, December 1, 2023 – A Kenya Kwanza Alliance Member of Parliament has blasted President William Ruto for making life hard for Kenyans.

Speaking on Thursday, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga said for the last one year Ruto has been in power, he has made Kenyans’ lives very difficult due to the high cost of living as a result of over-taxation.

Kalasinga drew an instance from the new charges and the extra ones imposed on citizen services and the acquisition of fundamental documents such as the national identity card and marriage certificates.

The lawmaker took offense at the Ministry of Interior for gazetting the charges without involving the National Assembly.

“They are not consulting Parliament. For instance, they have gazetted that if you marry, you have to pay for the marriage certificate. Is the government the owner of my wife? I can’t pay dowry and pay the government. You can’t go to tax everything,” Majimbo said.

This would not be the first instance of Majimbo taking on Ruto and his administration. In June this year, the first-timer in parliament told off the president over the contentious Finance Bill 2023.

