Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Kenya Airways has been forced to issue a statement after a Dubai-bound KQ plane from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) aborted the trip shortly after take-off.

The plane Flight KQ, 310 was turned back after Air Traffic Control encountered tyre debris during a regular runway inspection.

After the inspection, KQ said it was established by their operations team that the tyre debris was from KQ 310, which had departed on a scheduled operation from Nairobi to Dubai.

“The KQ operations team contacted the crew and agreed on a precautionary air turnback to Nairobi for further technical attention,” KQ explained.

The plane landed safely at JKIA according to the KQ statement.

The incident came hours after Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka announced that KQ planes that had been grounded have returned to service.

This means that flight KQ 310 may be among the unserviced planes that have been returned to service to fly passengers during this busy Christmas period.

