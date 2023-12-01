Friday, December 01, 2023 – Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock reportedly overcharged her by millions when he represented the singer as her manager.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a California labor commissioner ruled Blackstock, 46, ‘unlawfully’ booked jobs for Clarkson including inking her deal as a judge on The Voice while employed as her manager, as only agents can secure roles for talent.

Blackstock collected fees for booking The Voice and other endorsements like Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line in the amount of $2,641,374, per the outlet.

The labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to return the commissions — which includes the $1.98 million for The Voice gig –to his ex-wife

The outlet reported that Blackstock said he will appeal the decision.

The commission also ruled that Blackstock is off the hook for the commission on Clarkson’s talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, per the outlet.

The former couple, who share two children, met in 2006 and were married for nearly seven years before the singer filed for divorce in June 2020. The divorce was finalized in 2022.

Following the finalization of their divorce, Clarkson has to pay $45k a month in child support for the kids: River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven.

Blackstock also gets $115,000 a month in spousal support until January 2024.