Friday, December 22, 2023 – Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson filed to get a restraining order against the actress, alleging she abused him for several years.

According to court documents, the 29-year-old claimed that the actress— with whom he shares 9-month-old son Leodis — was “verbally and physically abusive” toward him during their two-year relationship.

During one incident, which allegedly took place in August 2021, Jackson, 29, claimed that an “agitated and aggressive” Palmer, 30, “punched” him in the face at a birthday party.

He claimed in the docs that her friend Lenoria Addison was present and “tried to stop” the former Nickelodeon star from allegedly hitting Jackson.

The dad of one then attached screenshots of alleged text messages from Palmer where she apologizes for “hitting” him.

“I am sorry for hitting you,” the message read.

Jackson’s filing comes more than a month after Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson after she claimed that he physically abused her.

Under the order, Jackson is required to remain at least 100 yards away from both Palmer and Leodis, whom they welcomed in February 2023. Keke was also given temporary sole physical and legal custody of the infant with no visitation for Jackson.