Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Anthony Joshua has hit back at his critics following a string of recent setbacks in his career.

Speaking ahead of his mouthwatering £75million bout with Otto Wallin on Saturday, Joshua said: ‘At 18, I changed my mindset. I wanted to do something different with my life and I found boxing. So, I was channelling everything that was inside me into boxing.

‘I was just put in that position to bring people towards boxing. Maybe that was my calling. To bring more eyes to the sport of boxing. Look at us now, we are here in Saudi.

‘It’s opening up so many amazing opportunities for people. So yeah, with my boxing and reigning as heavyweight world champion, I brought a lot of eyes to the sport. But, it didn’t just happen yesterday. It’s been in the works for a long time so that’s my calling, to open up new doors and bring more people to the sport.’

On embracing the pressure he is under ahead of his fight, he said: ‘Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Heavy is the head that wants the crown and I want it. This is my calling. This is something I have dedicated my life to since I was 18 years old.

‘I need the pressure. This position I am in is not a joke. It is serious. I understand what I am here and what I am doing. I understand the pressure that comes with it.

‘I want to keep on chasing my goals and the goals of people within the sport. It’s just my way of showing that I am honouring them. So, keep on putting pressure on me and I will keep on making sure I get better.’

Joshua has returned to winning ways by beating Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius after losing his WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts to Ukrainian superstar Oleksandr Usyk.