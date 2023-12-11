Monday, December 11, 2023 – KBC TV host Shiksha Arora has caused a debate on the X platform over her mode of dressing.

An X user shared a screen grab of the beautiful TV presenter exposing her juicy thighs to the viewers during a morning show.

She was rocking a short dress that exposed her thighs for all to see.

“Nmeeka KBC and this is the dress code of their journalist @KBCChannel1 What is this?” the X user wrote and shared a screen grab.

Some of the X users felt that it was inappropriate for the TV host to wear a short dress that exposed her flesh to the viewers, especially in a state broadcaster.

“The wrong thing is that the dress code is diverting the attention and according to journalistic ethics and code of conduct that should not be. It is quite short. The director sleeping on the job,’’ an X user commented.

“They are taking ‘sex sells’ at a dangerous lower level,” another user added.

Check out the reactions.

