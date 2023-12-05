Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – In his heyday, Pastor Michael Njoroge of Fire Gospel Ministries church lived like a king and would rub shoulders with the high and mighty.

Njoroge’s church in Nairobi would be packed to the brim and whenever he held crusades across the country, people would flock in their thousands to witness ‘miracles’.

He also lived large and displayed a flamboyant lifestyle in public, including riding in choppers and high-end cars.

Njoroge’s downfall started after he was exposed by former investigative journalist Mohammed Ali for faking miracles.

He would coach commercial sex workers to give fake testimonies for bribes.

After the publicized scandal, his world crumbled.

Congregants started leaving his church in Nairobi Central Business District, forcing him to relocate to Kitengela where he set up another church.

However, efforts to revive his church did not yield fruits.

“He tried to revive his church but only a few members turned up. Then Covid-19 came and he was completely depleted,” his wife said in an interview with a local daily.

According to a boda boda rider who knew him well, he sunk into depression and turned into an alcoholic after he was exposed for faking miracles.

Before was exposed in the media, he was a very wealthy man and generous.

“The money would later vanish after the church which was his mainstay started attracting a few members. He got depressed, turned to alcohol and eventually died a miserable man,” the rider said.

Pastor Njoroge died three months ago at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack while in his home in Thika.

His body was quietly moved to Montezuma Funeral Homes a few kilometers from Thika town and was booked under a nickname.

He was hurriedly buried in Nyandarua County.

The burial ceremony ended at 9 am and was restricted to family members and his closest friends.

According to Pastor Njoroge’s wife, he had written a will before his death instructing that he should be buried three days after his death and that any of his property should be shared among his children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.