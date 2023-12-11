Monday, December 11, 2023 – French foorballer Karim Benzema has named his dream 11-a-side lineup and left out both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The former, 35, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on an £86m-per-year deal in the summer from Real Madrid.

Benzema was asked to give his dream starting 11 ahead of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia.

The former France striker named a star-studded line-up full of skill, talent, and character. His formation was 4-4-2.

In goal, he named Bayern Munich and Germany legend, Manuel Neuer. Some consider him the greatest goalkeeper of all time. He won the 2014 World Cup with Germany and the treble with his club.

Benzema named three of his ex-teammates in defence: Sergio Ramos, Pepe, and Marcelo. He put Barcelona legend Dani Alves at right-back.

In midfield, he had two French stars, Claude Makelele and Paul Pogba. He put Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho as his wide attackers, then put himself up front alongside Ronaldo Nazario, via Al Ittihad.

The Frenchman has won 31 senior club trophies in his career, including five Champions League titles, while he also lifted the Ballon d’Or in 2022.