Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was seen carrying the rapper’s daughter Chicago while attending his album listening party in Miami on Monday night, December 11.

Censori held the 5-year-old in her arms as West and two of his other children, North, 10, and Saint, 8, walked beside them. His youngest child, 4-year-old Psalm, was not in attendance.

West, who shares all four kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, wrapped his face in a garment and wore all black with socks but no shoes.

Censori, wore a long leather trench coat, red snakeskin boots and a bandanna holding back her hair.

Chicago sweetly wrapped her arms around her dad’s spouse and was dressed in a full denim outfit while North and Saint wore black shirts.

The Yeezy founder, 46, premiered his and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming joint album, “Vultures,” at Wynwood Marketplace at the ticketed event.