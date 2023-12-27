Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – American rapper, Kanye West’s name has been written on an Israeli missile which is apparently going to be used in the war in the Middle East, and a prominent MMA fighter is taking credit for the stunt.

Haim Gozali, an Israeli mixed-martial artist who was once affiliated with Bellator shared the photo on social media. The MMA star has been very outspoken on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, oftentimes mocking the death of Palestinians over these past few months.

He caught heat back in November for writing the names of Muslim UFC fighters onto a bomb that seemed to be on the front lines, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and others who’ve expressed support for Palestine. Haim was clearly trying to taunt them.

A new photo of some missiles apparently in the possession of Israeli soldiers has been posted to his Twitter account and he’s roping Kanye in, in a very crude and cruel fashion. Gozali wrote “@kanyewest you don’t like us jewish. So we don’t like you too !!!”

The picture itself features a shell with the writing “Kanye West Flying to Gaza Haim Gozali.”

It’s unclear if Gozali is the one actually writing the names, or if someone else in the IDF does it on his behalf.