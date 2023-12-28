Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, rocked her dad’s jacket to the annual Kardashian Christmas bash Tuesday, proving that she appreciates an archive now and then.

Kardashian shared her daughter’s look in a post on Instagram, which showed the 10-year-old wearing the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker’s Balmain jacket.

“You know North went through the archives to pick her dad’s Balmain Met jacket,” the mom of four, 43, wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “Ifykyk.”

Kanye, 46, wore the jacket with a pair of ripped jeans at the 2016 Met Gala when he walked the red carpet with Kardashian, who wore a metallic gown to the event.

Kardashian couldn’t help but gush over all of her children at the Christmas bash, as she shared a series of pictures with all four of them in front of an arrangement of Christmas trees.

The Skims founder posed alongside North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 all of whom she shares with her ex-husband.

“Christmas 2023,” Kardashian simply captioned the images, which showed her looking all dolled up in a vintage gray Mugler gown.