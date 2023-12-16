Friday, December 15, 2023 – Rappers Kanye West and Nicki Minaj have had an epic fallout and it played out in front of their fans today, December 15, following a delay in the release of his album “Vulture”.

Kanye’s album was due to be released today but after it failed to materialise. He then shared a screenshot of a text to Nicki where he asked her to sign off on the song she raps on, called New Body. The song was originally scheduled to be included on Ye’s 2018 album Yandhi, which was eventually ditched, and a version later leaked online.

In a diss towards him, Nicky released the deluxe version of her album Pink Friday 2 instead, then went on Instagram Live to say she wouldn’t be signing off the track for Ye.

She said: “That train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on guys.”

Hitting out this evening, Kanye referenced working with the star on his 2010 song Monster – seemingly accusing Nicki of forgetting the part he played in turning her into a superstar.

He said;

“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for Monster. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is.”

Kanye West speaks on Nicki Minaj not clearing “New Body”:



“I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for “Monster.” I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is.” pic.twitter.com/gIamSCBr36 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 15, 2023