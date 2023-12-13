Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – While Kanye West’s new take on the Backstreet Boys’ hit “Everybody” has been getting a ton of buzz, it’s been gathered that he didn’t get the approval of the music group for the single.

Sources told TMZ that Kanye failed to get a collective nod from Nick, Kevin, Howie, Brian, A.J. and their team to use the 1997 classic.

In Kanye’s version, the original song and chorus were sampled before Ty Dolla Sign took over, singing the original lyrics from “Everybody.”

Failing to get approval for the song creates an interesting challenge for Kanye considering he’s supposed to release his album this week and the song is a listed track. He also reportedly played it out in public in Miami, promoted it on social media and pumped it through the speakers at his album listening event in Miami on Monday night.