Friday, December 15, 2023 – Despite plans to release his new album ‘Vultures” on Friday, December 15, Kanye West took Thursday off to spend time with his daughter North and his wife, Bianca Censori, at Disneyland.

The “Heartless” rapper was spotted walking toward the entrance gates of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in a fan video shared on Instagram Thursday.

West who wore black pants, a long-sleeved top and a partial head covering held onto his wife’s hand as a theme park cast member escorted them inside.

As for Censori, she rocked a spaghetti-strap bodysuit, yellow boots and an oversized black tote.

Meanwhile, North was styled in an oversized black graphic T-shirt and pants.

The outing comes after the “Flashing Lights” hitmaker, 46, and his 10-year-old, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, were seen together on stage at his album listening party in Miami on Tuesday where North surprised fans by debuting her rapper name in a track she is featured on in Kanye’s latest album, “Vultures.”

Kanye’s five-year-old daughter, Chicago, and eight-year-old son, Saint, were also in the crowd hanging out with Censori, 28.

Watch video below