Friday, December 15, 2023 – Rappers Kanye West and Kid Cudi have ended their infamous beef, as they were spotted hugging it out in Las Vegas. This is coming after Cudi vowed to forever cut all ties with him.

The “Kids See Ghosts” duo were spotted hugging, and briefly speaking during Kanye’s Vegas rave for his “Vultures” album. It’s unclear if the reunion happened before or after Ye went on a wacky rant in which he lumped himself in with Jesus Christ and Hitler.

Kanye and Cudi feuded through all of 2022. Ye was upset Cudi chose to keep his friendship with Pete Davidson as he dated Kim Kardashian, which forced Cudi to label him a dinosaur in the music industry, and swear to never work with him again.